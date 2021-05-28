Friday, 28 May, 2021 - 15:05

Police are at the scene of a two vehicle crash on SH1, Grovetown.

Police were alerted at around 1:15pm to the crash on SH1 between Mills and Ford Road and Vickerman Street.

One person has been seriously injured.

The road is down to one lane and could be for some time.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.