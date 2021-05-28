Be prepared for wet and windy conditions this weekend - NZTA

Friday, 28 May, 2021 - 15:12

The most significant rainfall in 10-years is predicted to fall in the Canterbury region this weekend with Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advising motorists to be prepared for disruptions on the road network.

"MetService is forecasting around 150mm of rain to fall in Canterbury over Saturday, Sunday and Monday, which has the potential to cause widespread flooding, land instability and for some rivers to break flood banks," says Waka Kotahi Senior Manager, Maintenance and Operations, Wayne Oldfield.

While North Canterbury and the Kaikōura coast are expected to be particularly affected, other parts of the country are also warned to expect wet and windy conditions.

"People should plan ahead by checking the forecast before heading out, and keeping an eye on our website and social media for updates and road closures," says Wayne Oldfield.

Heavy rainfall is also possible around Mount Taranaki and the Tasman/Nelson ranges as well of the Bay of Plenty region east of Whakatane.

Preparations are in place if rainfall reaches predicted levels.

"Waka Kotahi will be actively monitoring the situation with maintenance crews out on the network ready to react as the situation unfolds."

In the Upper North Island particularly the Bay of Plenty, Coromandel, Auckland and Northland motorists are advised to watch out for storm surges and surface flooding as heavy swells coincide with king tides.

Motorists who need to travel are urged to drive to the conditions, reduce their speeds and keep a safe following distance.

In coastal areas, be prepared for local road flooding.