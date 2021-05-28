Vehicles seized in Operation Stone

|
Hawke’s Bay Police investigating reports of traffic offending following a tangi earlier this week have seized four vehicles.
A large tangi on Tuesday afternoon caused significant congestion on SH2 south of Pakipaki.
Four vehicles have been seized after Police followed-up reports of various traffic offences, including dangerous driving and sustained loss of traction (burn-outs).
A dedicated team continue to view video footage and photographs in relation to this activity.
Police are committed to holding those responsible for this anti-social behaviour accountable.
Police continue to ask that anyone with any information or images/footage gets in contact with Police in person, online or by calling 105 and referencing Operation Stone.
Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
