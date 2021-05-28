Vehicles seized in Operation Stone

Friday, 28 May, 2021 - 15:40

Hawke’s Bay Police investigating reports of traffic offending following a tangi earlier this week have seized four vehicles.

A large tangi on Tuesday afternoon caused significant congestion on SH2 south of Pakipaki.

Four vehicles have been seized after Police followed-up reports of various traffic offences, including dangerous driving and sustained loss of traction (burn-outs).

A dedicated team continue to view video footage and photographs in relation to this activity.

Police are committed to holding those responsible for this anti-social behaviour accountable.

Police continue to ask that anyone with any information or images/footage gets in contact with Police in person, online or by calling 105 and referencing Operation Stone.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.