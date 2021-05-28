SH1 Waikato Expressway Rangiriri drainage and road repairs start Monday

Friday, 28 May, 2021 - 16:12

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is advising drainage and road repair works on State Highway 1 Waikato Expressway at Rangiriri will get underway from Monday.

There will be two work sites.

Southbound - road repairs under the Rangiriri Bridge. This work will be completed by 5pm Tuesday 1 June.

Northbound - from the Rangiriri Bridge for approximately 600 metres. Installing new subsoil for drainage and road repair work. This will be completed by 5pm Monday 14 June.

To allow this work to get underway there will be a 50km/h temporary speed limit, with shoulder and lane closures in place. Traffic access will be maintained on both directions. Hours of work will between 7.00am and 7.00pm.

Overnight, to allow materials to cure, the temporary speed limit, shoulder and lane closures will remain in place as required.

Motorists are asked to take extra care when travelling through the sites by following the temporary speed limit, traffic management and signs.

In the event of bad weather or other unforeseen circumstances, work may be postponed.