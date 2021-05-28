Police seek public assistance in identifying man

Friday, 28 May, 2021 - 16:40

Police are appealing for the public’s assistance in identifying a man involved in a concerning incident outside a MÄngere school this week.

At around 3.10pm on Monday 24 May, a man exited his vehicle outside Sutton Park School on Vine Street and approached a child waiting to be picked up.

A staff member from the school noticed this interaction and approached the man, who retreated back to his vehicle and left the area.

Police were then called.

The child was not injured in this incident.

Enquiries have been made in the wider area following the incident.

We are releasing footage of the man obtained of the man and his vehicle.

We believe this to be a Mazda MPV vehicle with distinctive roof racks.

It is important that Police identify this man so we can speak to him and ascertain the circumstances of what has occurred in this incident.

Police are in ongoing contact with the boy’s family and are also providing support to the school.

We would like to reassure the community that we take these sorts of incidents involving suspicious behaviour seriously.

Our message to them is to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious behaviour to Police on 111 immediately.

Anyone with information can contact Police on 105 quoting the file number 210524/8051.

Information can be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.