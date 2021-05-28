Regional civil defence group holds workshop with tangata whenua

Friday, 28 May, 2021 - 17:12

The ManawatÅ«-Whanganui Civil Defence and Emergency Management (MWCDEM) Group held a workshop at Te Poho o Tuariki in Marton last week with representatives of iwi and hapÅ« from across the region to better understand the potential consequences of a major flood or earthquake, and how these types of events may impact MÄori across their rohe (region).

The MWCDEM Group recently began the process of reviewing the risks posed by hazards within the region as part of the overall review of the MWCDEM Group Plan, a document that outlines the aims and objectives of the group over the next five years. This process has involved workshops with interested parties to better understand the potential consequences of each hazard for the region across four specific areas - social, built, economic and natural environments.

Engagement with tangata whenua also reflects the National Disaster Resilience Strategy objective to build the relationship between emergency management organisations and iwi and hapÅ« groups representing MÄori, to ensure greater recognition, understanding and integration of iwi/MÄori perspectives and tikanga in emergency management.

Workshop facilitator and hazards project lead from Toa Consulting, Jim Tetlow, says the level of engagement from iwi in this process has been impressive.

"It’s clear that there is a desire to see the capability of iwi and hapÅ« recognised within the plans for future events," says Mr Tetlow, "and this is just one part of a wider journey the MWCDEM Group is currently undertaking alongside tangata whenua.

"The workshop will help the Group to understand more clearly the specific consequences of emergency events to MÄori and help to shape a Group plan that is more reflective of this."

MWCDEM Group Iwi Advisor Chris Kumeroa says the representatives in attendance will now inform their tribal entities that the process has begun and will look forward to updates as the work progresses.

"I think we can all give ourselves a pat on the back," says Mr Kumeroa. "This is genuine Treaty relationship building and will mean a lot to tangata whenua in our region."