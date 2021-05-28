Work to start on Frankton stormwater upgrade - QLDC

Friday, 28 May, 2021 - 17:41

Work to upgrade the Frankton stormwater system is due to start in early June.

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) General Manager Property and Infrastructure, Pete Hansby, said the upgrade will improve resilience to the district’s stormwater network, and meet the needs of both current residents and projected future growth in the area.

"In large stormwater events localised flooding occurs in parts of Frankton as the current network is not large enough. This upgrade will ensure the network can manage such events," said Mr Hansby.

The project involves upgrading approximately 600m of stormwater pipe along Lucas Place, between the roundabouts at Sir Henry Wigley Drive and Hawthorne Drive.

Downstream pipes will be upgraded through an easement down Douglas Street and turning into Robertson Street.

Stormwater upgrades work will also take place on Kawarau Place, the lower end of Riverside Road, and Magnolia Place.

The upgrade complements earlier work on the Frankton stormwater network in 2019, near the BP roundabout down to the lake edge. New pipes from this project will connect to previous upgrades.

It will also result in better treatment of stormwater before it enters the lake.

As part of the project, a full road rehabilitation will be undertaken on Lucas Place.

"Lucas Place pavement requires regular maintenance so we will be upgrading it, and approximately 250m of Hawthorne Drive intersected by the roundabout with Lucas Place and the entrance to the Remarkables Park shopping complex."

Council has appointed HEB Construction to undertake this work following a competitive tender process conducted from January to March 2021.

There will be some disruption while this work is underway, including lane closures, road closures, and detours in place.

"Access will be maintained for residents and businesses. It is likely there will be some noise, but we will work with contractors to minimise this as much as possible," said Mr Hansby.

Stormwater upgrades will take place from early June through to September, and road rehabilitation will take place from September to early November.