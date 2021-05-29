Crash on Aotea Quay in Wellington

|
Emergency services were alerted to a two-car crash on Aotea Quay, near the Sky Stadium, at about 4.50am today.
One of the cars collided with a barrier and then hit the other car.
Two people were reported to have moderate injuries.
Both cars have been removed from the scene.
The road remains closed.
