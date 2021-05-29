Arrests following alleged burglary in Upper Hutt

Saturday, 29 May, 2021 - 10:40

Two men will appear in the Hutt Valley District Court this morning following a significant Police operation in Upper Hutt overnight.

The two men, aged 34 and 39, were allegedly responsible for a burglary to an Upper Hutt business premises just after 11.30pm.

Our staff were able to react quickly and trace a vehicle allegedly used by the men to a Gibbons Street property.

With the assistance of police dog units and the Armed Offenders Squad, a cordon was put in place around the Gibbons Street house.

The men were taken into custody just after 1am.

A search of the address located a firearm, drugs and stolen property.

The men have been charged with offences including burglary.

Other charges are being considered.