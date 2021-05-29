Arrest following threats to Member of Parliament

|
A man has been arrested in relation to recent threats to Member of Parliament Simeon Brown.
Police received a complaint on Tuesday night from the MP regarding threats which were made against him.
A 22-year-old man was arrested today without incident at a Christchurch property.
He is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court on Thursday 3 June 2021 where he will face a charge of threatening to kill.
Police continue to make further enquiries in relation to the threats received.
