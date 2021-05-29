Appeal for sightings of man and boat missing on Waiheke Island

Saturday, 29 May, 2021 - 18:50

Police are seeking help from the public in the search for a man missing from Waiheke Island.

Erno Bedo was reported missing yesterday, and was last seen on Sunday 23 May at Oneroa Bay.

The 73-year-old is described as Caucasian, of average build, and was last known to be wearing a black and green two-tone jacket, with a shirt underneath.

He lives on a boat, called Holly, which is still moored in Oneroa Bay, however the tender (dinghy) is missing.

The tender, also called ‘Holly’, is painted bright orange or yellow.

It has not been located despite an extensive shoreline search.

The Police National Dive Squad is scheduled to undertake a search in Oneroa Bay tomorrow, weather-permitting.

Police are appealing for any sightings of Mr Bedo or his tender.

If you have any information which may be useful for Police, please contact 105 and quote file number 210528/2026.

Any urgent sightings of Mr Bedo or his tender can be reported to 111.