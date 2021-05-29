Crash on SH5 and Palmer Mill Road

|
Emergency services are currently responding to a crash at the intersection of SH 5 and Palmer Mill Road near Taupō.
The two-car crash, involving a police vehicle, occurred at about 6:10pm.
There are no reported injuries.
The intersection is currently blocked, and motorists are asked to avoid the area.
An investigation into the circumstances of the crash is underway.
