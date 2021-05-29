Slip blocking road in Gisborne

|
[ login or create an account ]
A large slip is blocking Tinoroto Road, Gisborne.
The road is currently impassable and motorists are not able to travel this road, which is an alternate route between Gisborne and Wairoa.
Contractors have been advised.
Motorists are asked to delay travel or use alternate routes.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice