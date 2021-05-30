SH2 closed at Waipawa due to fire

|
SH2/High St is currently closed at Waipawa due to a fire.
Police received a report at 4:30am of a fire in a building on SH2/High St.
Police are on scene assisting Fire and Emergency NZ with traffic management.
Diversions are in place at Kenilworth Street for those heading north, and Victoria Street heading south.
