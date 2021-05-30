SH2 closed at Waipawa due to fire

Sunday, 30 May, 2021 - 08:06

SH2/High St is currently closed at Waipawa due to a fire.

Police received a report at 4:30am of a fire in a building on SH2/High St.

Police are on scene assisting Fire and Emergency NZ with traffic management.

Diversions are in place at Kenilworth Street for those heading north, and Victoria Street heading south.