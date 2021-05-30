Northbound lanes of Auckland Harbour Bridge closed

Sunday, 30 May, 2021 - 12:46

Police are facilitating the safe passage of a large group of cyclists and pedestrians crossing the Auckland Harbour Bridge following a rally at Point Erin Park today.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has closed two northbound lanes on SH1 over the Auckland Harbour Bridge.

The Curran St onramp is also closed.

Public safety is our absolute priority and Police are facilitating the group to ensure the safety of rally attendees, and the staff monitoring the event.

Police urge motorists to avoid the area and use alternative routes as there will be delays.