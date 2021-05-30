Police locate dinghy in search for missing man

Sunday, 30 May, 2021 - 11:40

Police have this morning located the tender (dinghy) belonging to missing Waiheke Island man Erno Bedo.

The tender 'Holly' was spotted by members of the public on the east side of Motutapu Island around 9:15am, and has been recovered by officers from the Police Maritime Unit.

Mr Bedo, 73, remains missing, and the search continues today with assistance from Navy search specialists.

The Police National Dive Squad are en route to Oneroa Bay, and will begin searching later today, weather permitting.

Police are again appealing for any sightings of Mr Bedo.

If you have any information which may be useful for Police, please contact 105 and quote file number 210528/2026.

Any urgent sightings of Mr Bedo can be reported to 111.

We are grateful to those members of the public who have provided information so far.