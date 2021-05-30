Selwyn Huts evacuation under way

Sunday, 30 May, 2021 - 12:27

Residents of Upper and Lower Selwyn Huts have been asked to evacuate, with rising river levels threatening to cut off access to the settlement.

Selwyn Civil Defence says river flows are high on the Selwyn River and a flood flow breakout above the huts settlement is likely to occur later today or overnight.

Civil defence controller Gerard Moore says the main risk for the Selwyn Huts community is that access to the settlement is only via Days Road, which is expected to be cut off due to flooding.

"In flood conditions, the road will be impassable for cars and residents would not be able to leave the huts area. We don’t expect the huts settlement itself will be flooded.

"The evacuation will help us ensure that residents are safe and are not stuck at the huts for a prolonged period, if the river flows stay high."

Residents are being encouraged to self-evacuate to friends and family if possible. The road will be closed after the evacuation order occurs and security will be in place, until it is safe for residents to return to their huts.

Civil Defence expect that the river will drop and road access regained early in the coming week.

Elsewhere across Selwyn, the heavy rain is causing widespread surface flooding on roads throughout the district. Motorists are urged to stay off the roads if they don’t need to travel, and to drive carefully to the conditions.

Flooding is particularly prevalent in the areas west of Darfield, and road closures in this area should be expected.

Road closures have been reported on Bluff Road, Hartleys Road and Watsons Road, and restrictions are in place on a number of other roads.

Council staff and contractors are responding to service requests as quickly as possible, according to priority.

River levels in Selwyn are running high. To date, breakouts have been reported on the Hawkins River at Deans Road, and on the Selwyn River at Glentunnel.

The Council is continuing to monitor river flows.

For residents near rivers, if they have any concerns about river levels, they should consider self-evacuating and going to stay with family and friends.

Conserve water notices or boil water notices are in place for a number of Council water supplies in Selwyn, due to turbidity caused by the heavy rain, including Acheron, Springfield, Arthur's Pass, Hororata, Malvern Hills and Malvern Hills Dalethorpe supplies.

Selwyn District Council campgrounds have been closed.

An Emergency Operations Centre is operating at Selwyn District Council offices in Rolleston.