Northbound lanes of Auckland Harbour Bridge reopen

Sunday, 30 May, 2021 - 14:35

The northbound lanes of the Auckland Harbour Bridge have reopened.

The lanes had been closed to facilitate the safe passage of cyclists and pedestrians across the bridge, following a rally in the area.

Our priority today has been the safety of the public and road users.

Police are disappointed in the actions of those who breached cordons in place, and one person who initially breached the cordon was arrested and is being spoken to.

No injuries were reported.

Police thank motorists for their patience while lane closures were in place.