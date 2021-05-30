Selwyn declares local emergency

Sunday, 30 May, 2021 - 15:51

Selwyn District Council has declared a Local Civil Defence Emergency, from 2pm today [Sunday 30 May].

Selwyn Civil Defence controller Douglas Marshall says the emergency declaration will help authorities to better manage the situation across the district.

"Many areas of the district are continuing to be affected by flooding and disruption of services," Mr Marshall says.

"With a declaration in place we will be better placed to manage road closures which are expected across the district throughout today, especially if the state highway network is affected."

Mr Marshall says motorists should expect continuing flooding and road closures and restrictions. Areas around the Selwyn River, and between SH1 and Leeston are likely to be disrupted.

"We really do urge people to stay off the roads. Travel is likely to be disrupted for some time, and we do not want to see travellers becoming trapped. The best thing for people to do is avoid driving for the foreseeable future."