Flooding and heavy rainfall event: State of emergency declared

Sunday, 30 May, 2021 - 16:31

Timaru District Council Civil Defence has declared a State of Emergency. This is to allow Council and Partner agencies to carry out necessary tasks in the face of surface flooding and rising rivers due to continued heavy rainfall across the district.

Areas particularly affected are the Geraldine Foothills, Geraldine and Temuka areas, as well as areas to the north of our district.

Timaru District Council and ECan staff are monitoring developments with support from local contractors.

Due to surface flooding only emergency travel should be undertaken district wide.

Please exercise caution and drive to the conditions. No unnecessary travel should be taken.

Residents in low lying areas near waterways should prepare for rising water, ensure safety of stock and be prepared to evacuate if required.

There are a growing number of road closures around the district in particular in the Geraldine - Winchester - Temuka areas. Major roads closures include SH1 between Opihi River Bridge and Temuka River Bridge at Arowhenua. SH79 Geraldine to Fairlie, Route 72 Winchester - Geraldine.

Anyone needing to move out of their area due to emergency only, can get roading updates via our TDC Facebook page and the NZTA website.

Redruth Transfer Station closed today and tomorrow. Geraldine Transfer Station will likely to be closed for several days. North Zone Rural Rubbish Collection is cancelled and will resume next Monday.

Te Moana and Downlands) Water Scheme users (excluding Pareora and St Andrews townships must boil water, please conserve water until further notice.

Updates will also be made available over More FM and The Breeze radio stations. Local frequencies are More FM 97.9 Mackenzie 94.2 and Waimate 93.1. The Breeze 89.9 Mackenzie 99.8 and 100.3FM

Civil Defence Centres are open in Timaru at Southern Trust Events Centre - Morgans Road, Temuka at Alpine Energy Stadium, Temuka Domain and we have 2 centres in Geraldine, one at Geraldine High School and one at St Andrews Church Hall, Cox Street.

Further information will be provided in a later update if required For further information please contact Timaru District Council on (03) 687 7200