Schools and early learning services decide on closure due to flooding

Sunday, 30 May, 2021 - 20:46

Any closures of schools and early learning services tomorrow, due to heavy rainfall and flooding in Canterbury, are a matter for each School Board or service manager to decide on a case by case basis, the Ministry of Education confirmed tonight.

Students, parents and whÄnau are encouraged to check with their schools, kura or early learning service on the status for tomorrow, via regular channels such as their websites.

By 7pm tonight 52 schools and kura, of the region’s 292, and 24 early learning services, of 544, had confirmed to the ministry they would close.

The Deputy Secretary for Sector Enablement and Support, Katrina Casey, says "a state of emergency does not automatically mean schools and early learning services will close. Boards and service managers are best placed to assess their local conditions and make these decisions.

"Many have indicated they will make an assessment and a final decision early tomorrow morning.

"We are working closely with those schools, kura and early learning services that need additional advice and support."