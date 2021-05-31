SH6 blocked along Richmond Deviation

Monday, 31 May, 2021 - 08:15

Emergency services are responding to a crash on SH6 along the Richmond Deviation.

Police received a report of the crash involving three vehicles at 6:50am.

The northbound lane of SH6 is expected to be closed for a number of hours between Queen Street and Whakatu Drive.

Diversions are in place at McGlashen Avenue and Whakatu Drive.

The number of people involved and injury status is yet to be confirmed.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.