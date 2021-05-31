Emergency services tending to serious crash on SH6, Richmond

Monday, 31 May, 2021 - 10:10

Emergency services remain at the scene of a serious crash on the Richmond Deviation (SH6) this morning.

One person was seriously injured in the three-vehicle crash, which occurred at 6:50am.

The northbound lane has reopened however the southbound lane is now closed while work continues at the scene.

Southbound traffic is being diverted via Salisbury Road and Queen Street.

The Serious Crash Unit is attending.