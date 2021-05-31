Broad Bay Boating Club fundraising gathers momentum

Monday, 31 May, 2021 - 11:38

The Broad Bay Boating Club is set for a revamp as plans to rejuvenate the ageing facilities and create a more functional and multipurpose community space are gathering momentum.

The boating club rooms will receive a makeover with the help of a $150,000 grant from Otago Community Trust.

Diccon Sim, chair of Otago Community Trust said the grant which was approved at the Trust’s May board meeting held last week is the first significant grant the Broad Bay Boating Club has received toward the project.

"We are pleased to be one of the first funders to commit substantially to the project which will ultimately enhance the overall community access to the building and ensure that it is fit for purpose for modern day use."

In addition to supporting the club's primary function as a boating club, the completed project will provide an attractive multipurpose community space which will serve future generations on the Otago Peninsula, said Sim.

Ann Shacklady-Smith from the Broad Bay Boating Club committee said the news of our successful grant application came as a "tremendous boost" to our club members.

"They have worked tirelessly to get the vision for the necessary Broad Bay Boating Club rebuild from concept to design and now, thanks to the OCT support, we can move into the rebuild phase."

"The project will not only deliver a modernised boat club and improved facilities, to be enjoyed by our increasing Peninsula community, it will also extend our capacity for training school children and help more people to enjoy water sports safely."

We now have a real prospect of completing the rebuild in time for our centenary in 2023 and perhaps re-establish the historic Dunedin to Broad Bay annual New Year’s Day Regatta, Shacklady- Smith said.

Other organisations benefiting from community grants in May include the Central Otago District Council who were awarded a $59,000 grant to support the stage upgrade of the Alexandra Theatre; Te Kura O Take KÄrara in Wanaka were awarded a $20,000 grant to support the development of a new school pump track; Dunedin’s iconic iD Fashion Gala received a $25,000 boost to assist with the cost of holding the iD Dunedin Fashion Gala on the 19th of June 2021.

Regular annual grants to the Skeggs Foundation ($21,100), Otago Medical Research Foundation ($80,000) and the Outward Bound Trust of New Zealand ($120,000) were also approved to support the valuable work they do for the communities and people of Otago.

The Otago Community Trust gave a total of $622,980 to 24 community organisations in May 2021.