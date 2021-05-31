Canterbury flooding update

Monday, 31 May, 2021 - 11:49

Canterbury traffic updates

Current status of state highways

Monday, 31 May 2021

Kia ora,

There are currently eight state highway closures in place throughout Canterbury. Weather conditions could continue to worsen and water levels will remain high.

Civil Defence Emergency Management Canterbury has declared a state of local emergency in Canterbury, following local declarations of emergency by the Timaru District Council, Ashburton District Council and Selwyn District Council.

We will provide updates throughout the day to help keep you informed of any disruptions to the network.

Traffic updates

CLOSED

SH1 Burnham to Dunsandel

SH1 Temuka to Hinds - between Arowhenua Rd, Temuka and Lynnford Rd, Hinds.

SH73 Darfield to Springfield

SH73 Springfield to Castle Hill - next update due by midday

SH77 Darfield to Mount Hutt

SH77 Rakaia Gorge to Winchmore

SH79 Fairlie to Rangitata

SH8 Fairlie to Tekapo (Burkes Pass)

OPEN - with flooding

SH1 Ashburton near Saunders Rd

SH1/8 Timaru to Fairlie

Traffic information

View live traffic camera feeds: nzta.govt.nz/traffic-cameras