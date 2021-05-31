Canterbury flooding update

|
[ login or create an account ]
Canterbury traffic updates
Current status of state highways
Monday, 31 May 2021
Kia ora,
There are currently eight state highway closures in place throughout Canterbury. Weather conditions could continue to worsen and water levels will remain high.
Civil Defence Emergency Management Canterbury has declared a state of local emergency in Canterbury, following local declarations of emergency by the Timaru District Council, Ashburton District Council and Selwyn District Council.
We will provide updates throughout the day to help keep you informed of any disruptions to the network.
Traffic updates
CLOSED
SH1 Burnham to Dunsandel
SH1 Temuka to Hinds - between Arowhenua Rd, Temuka and Lynnford Rd, Hinds.
SH73 Darfield to Springfield
SH73 Springfield to Castle Hill - next update due by midday
SH77 Darfield to Mount Hutt
SH77 Rakaia Gorge to Winchmore
SH79 Fairlie to Rangitata
SH8 Fairlie to Tekapo (Burkes Pass)
OPEN - with flooding
SH1 Ashburton near Saunders Rd
SH1/8 Timaru to Fairlie
Traffic information
For further updates on impacts to state highways in the South Island, please follow us on social media. Feel free to retweet and share all updates.
Follow us on Twitter-: Top of the South - @nztatots
Canterbury/West Coast - @nztacwc
Otago Southland - @nztaos
Follow us on Facebook-: www.facebook.com/nztasouthisland
Visit our website: nzta.govt.nz/traffic/southisland
View live traffic camera feeds: nzta.govt.nz/traffic-cameras
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice