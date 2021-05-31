NMIT named as A Te Ahu O Te Reo Maori provider

|
The Ministry of Education has named Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology (NMIT), in partnership with the iwi of Te Tauihu o te Waka a MÄui, as a provider of the Government’s Te Ahu o Te Reo MÄori programme.
Te Ahu o te Reo MÄori means the future pathway of te reo MÄori. The programme is for all school staff-early learning to secondary levels, to learn te reo MÄori via English and MÄori pathways. It aims to grow and strengthen an education workforce that can integrate te reo MÄori into the learning of all Äkonga in Aotearoa.
NMIT Executive Director, Olivia Hall says to be selected by Ministry of Education as one of only thirteen providers nationally to support the roll out of the Te Ahu o Te Reo MÄori programme, reflects the strong relationship between NMIT and the eight iwi of Te Tauihu o te Waka a Maui (Top of the South Island).
"We get to partner with iwi and be part of a revolutionary change to the education sector so there is more te reo MÄori in schools-that’s pretty exciting for educators and learners in our rohe."
"NMIT, with the support of iwi, has a long history of delivering te reo MÄori in the region. From beginners right up to full immersion diploma level, there are in excess of 700 students working towards their mÄtauranga MÄori goals alongside experienced and supportive Kaiako," she says.
NMIT alongside Te Tauihu iwi will deliver te reo MÄori specific to the region on marae, at wÄnanga and online. It provides for improved proficiency and use, as well as normalisation of te reo MÄori across the education sector which also provides opportunity for sharing of MÄori culture and identity.
The iwi of the region who will be leading this kaupapa with NMIT are RangitÄne, NgÄti Kuia and NgÄti Apa ki te RÄ TÅ from the Kurahaupo waka; NgÄti Toa Rangatira, NgÄti Koata and NgÄti RÄrua from the Tainui waka and NgÄti Tama and Te Ätiawa from the Tokomaru waka.
The development of Te Ahu o Te Reo MÄori is underway, and delivery will begin in the second half of the year.
