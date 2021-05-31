NMIT named as A Te Ahu O Te Reo Maori provider

Monday, 31 May, 2021 - 12:15

The Ministry of Education has named Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology (NMIT), in partnership with the iwi of Te Tauihu o te Waka a MÄui, as a provider of the Government’s Te Ahu o Te Reo MÄori programme.

Te Ahu o te Reo MÄori means the future pathway of te reo MÄori. The programme is for all school staff-early learning to secondary levels, to learn te reo MÄori via English and MÄori pathways. It aims to grow and strengthen an education workforce that can integrate te reo MÄori into the learning of all Äkonga in Aotearoa.

NMIT Executive Director, Olivia Hall says to be selected by Ministry of Education as one of only thirteen providers nationally to support the roll out of the Te Ahu o Te Reo MÄori programme, reflects the strong relationship between NMIT and the eight iwi of Te Tauihu o te Waka a Maui (Top of the South Island).

"We get to partner with iwi and be part of a revolutionary change to the education sector so there is more te reo MÄori in schools-that’s pretty exciting for educators and learners in our rohe."

"NMIT, with the support of iwi, has a long history of delivering te reo MÄori in the region. From beginners right up to full immersion diploma level, there are in excess of 700 students working towards their mÄtauranga MÄori goals alongside experienced and supportive Kaiako," she says.

NMIT alongside Te Tauihu iwi will deliver te reo MÄori specific to the region on marae, at wÄnanga and online. It provides for improved proficiency and use, as well as normalisation of te reo MÄori across the education sector which also provides opportunity for sharing of MÄori culture and identity.

The iwi of the region who will be leading this kaupapa with NMIT are RangitÄne, NgÄti Kuia and NgÄti Apa ki te RÄ TÅ from the Kurahaupo waka; NgÄti Toa Rangatira, NgÄti Koata and NgÄti RÄrua from the Tainui waka and NgÄti Tama and Te Ätiawa from the Tokomaru waka.

The development of Te Ahu o Te Reo MÄori is underway, and delivery will begin in the second half of the year.