Canterbury flooding update

Canterbury traffic updates
Current status of state highways
Monday, 31 May 2021
There are currently ten state highway closures in place throughout Canterbury. Weather conditions could continue to worsen and water levels will remain high.
Civil Defence Emergency Management Canterbury has declared a state of local emergency in Canterbury, following local declarations of emergency by the Timaru District Council, Ashburton District Council and Selwyn District Council.
Canterbury residents can text the name of most local rivers (eg. RAKAIA, ASHBURTON, HINDS) to 3730 to receive free and official flood updates, including evacuation notices, from Environment Canterbury. Please ensure the name of the river is capitalised.
We will provide updates throughout the day to help keep you informed of any disruptions to the network.
Traffic updates
CLOSED
SH1 Burnham to Dunsandel
SH1 Temuka between Arowhenua Rd and Huirapa St
SH1 Hinds River Bridge between Delamaine St and Lynnford Rd
SH73 Darfield to Springfield
SH73 Springfield to Castle Hill - next update now due by midday Tuesday, 1st of June
UPDATE: SH75 is now closed from Barrys Bay to Birdlings Flat
SH77 Darfield to Mount Hutt
SH77 Rakaia Gorge to Methven
SH77 Glentunnel to Windwhistle
SH79 Fairlie to Rangitata
SH8 Fairlie to Tekapo (Burkes Pass)
OPEN
SH1 Ashburton near Saunders Rd - flooding
SH1/8 Timaru to Fairlie - flooding
SH82 Station Peak - Flooding
