Canterbury flooding update

Monday, 31 May, 2021 - 13:27

Canterbury traffic updates

Current status of state highways

Monday, 31 May 2021

There are currently ten state highway closures in place throughout Canterbury. Weather conditions could continue to worsen and water levels will remain high.

Civil Defence Emergency Management Canterbury has declared a state of local emergency in Canterbury, following local declarations of emergency by the Timaru District Council, Ashburton District Council and Selwyn District Council.

Canterbury residents can text the name of most local rivers (eg. RAKAIA, ASHBURTON, HINDS) to 3730 to receive free and official flood updates, including evacuation notices, from Environment Canterbury. Please ensure the name of the river is capitalised.

We will provide updates throughout the day to help keep you informed of any disruptions to the network.

Traffic updates

CLOSED

SH1 Burnham to Dunsandel

SH1 Temuka between Arowhenua Rd and Huirapa St

SH1 Hinds River Bridge between Delamaine St and Lynnford Rd

SH73 Darfield to Springfield

SH73 Springfield to Castle Hill - next update now due by midday Tuesday, 1st of June

UPDATE: SH75 is now closed from Barrys Bay to Birdlings Flat

SH77 Darfield to Mount Hutt

SH77 Rakaia Gorge to Methven

SH77 Glentunnel to Windwhistle

SH79 Fairlie to Rangitata

SH8 Fairlie to Tekapo (Burkes Pass)

OPEN

SH1 Ashburton near Saunders Rd - flooding

SH1/8 Timaru to Fairlie - flooding

SH82 Station Peak - Flooding

Traffic information

For further updates on impacts to state highways in the South Island, please follow us on social media. Feel free to retweet and share all updates.

Follow us on Twitter-: Top of the South - @nztatots

Canterbury/West Coast - @nztacwc

Otago Southland - @nztaos

Follow us on Facebook-: www.facebook.com/nztasouthisland

Visit our website: nzta.govt.nz/traffic/southisland

View live traffic camera feeds: nzta.govt.nz/traffic-cameras