New pop-up reading zone for South Dunedin

Monday, 31 May, 2021 - 17:07

The initiative is part of the Read Share Grow project, which focuses on encouraging reading for pleasure among children aged 3-7 in South Dunedin.

The new reading zone will form part of The Slice Of Life exhibition, telling the story of the world famous Dunedin Study, inside the former Smiths City building in Andersons Bay Road. The reading zone will be available from 1 June until 18 July.

Dunedin City Council Creative Partnerships Manager Kirsty Glengarry says "this pop-up reading zone at the Dunedin Study exhibition is a great opportunity to promote the Read Share Grow project and its aims.

"This is a fabulous project to be part of and aligns beautifully with the South Dunedin Library and Community Centre which is scheduled to open in 2023/24."

Evidence from the Dunedin Study shows the importance of reading on educational and employment outcomes and earning potential.

"The study shows that by age 45, the lowest 25% of readers in childhood were earning $35,000 less than the most proficient childhood readers."

Read Share Grow has distributed 10,000 books through schools, early childhood centres, businesses, community groups and events in the South Dunedin area.

National Library Facilitator Bridget Schaumann says "It has been wonderful connecting with all these groups and organisations in South Dunedin.

"The project has been really well received and it is exciting to think about all the benefits for young readers and their families. Reading should be fun, an enjoyable moment of sharing stories with people who love you."

Read Share Grow is a partnership between The National Library, The Ministry of Education, The Dunedin City Council, (including the Dunedin Public Libraries, Ara Toi and Dunedin UNESCO City of Literature), Te Rūnanga o Ōtākou, Kāti Huirapa Rūnaka ki Puketeraki and the Methodist Mission Southern.