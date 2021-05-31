More information for Smooth Hill consent application

Monday, 31 May, 2021 - 20:06

The Dunedin City Council has today supplied responses to the Otago Regional Council’s request for more information regarding its resource consent application to operate a landfill at Smooth Hill.

The DCC applied to the ORC for several resource consents, including discharges to air, water and land in late August 2020. All the information supplied to the ORC today is being made public on the DCC website.

It includes an assessment of the application against new national standards for freshwater, which were released in September 2020, after the DCC applied for consent.

Key updates within the information include reducing the size of the landfill by more than half to avoid existing wetlands, opportunities to enhance the wetlands and native vegetation, and changes to the landfill’s development stages, leading to a more typical ‘bottom up’ filling method. Determining affected parties and the notification status will be undertaken by the ORC as part of the consent process.

DCC Chief Executive Sandy Graham says, "We hope this extra information will provide the ORC with the additional detail it requires and also allay community concerns about the project."

The Smooth Hill site, south of the city, was designated as a landfill in 1995, following public consultation. Detailed investigations carried out from 2018-2020 concluded the Smooth Hill site is still an appropriate site for a modern landfill.

While Dunedin aims to be a zero waste city, and the DCC actively encourages waste reduction and recycling, realistically the city will still need a way to dispose of some waste for many years to come. Visit www.dunedin.govt.nz/smoothhillconsentapplication to read the additional information, which shows the changes made to the original documents lodged in August 2020.