Person dies following Opiki Road crash on 29 May

Monday, 31 May, 2021 - 20:15

A person has died after being injured in a crash on Opiki Road (State Highway 56) on 29 May.

The crash, involving two cars, occurred at 9am.

Two people were injured and transported to Palmerston North Hospital.

Sadly, one of them passed away in hospital today.

Police extend our sympathies to the person's family and loved ones.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.