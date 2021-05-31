Fatal crash in Greta Valley

Monday, 31 May, 2021 - 21:55

Police can confirm the driver of a truck died following the earlier crash on Greta Road/SH1, Greta Valley.

Indications are that a tree fell on to the truck as it was travelling on Greta Road/SH1.

The driver was the single-occupant of the truck.

A car in the area at the time was forced onto the side of the road but was not directly involved.

The road is still currently closed while Police examine the crash site and the scene is cleared.

There are no diversions available and motorists are asked to avoid the area.