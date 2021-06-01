Room with a view on waste education - Hamilton City Council

Tuesday, 1 June, 2021 - 09:29

Hamilton City Council Elected Members, staff and representatives from EnviroWaste gathered to celebrate the opening of Hamilton’s new waste minimisation education room yesterday.

The purpose-built room located at Hamilton’s Materials Recovery Facility will be used to help educate school and community groups about the city’s new kerbside service while promoting positive behaviour change around waste minimisation.

Councillor Angela O’Leary, Chair of the Infrastructure Operations Committee, said this awesome resource is one of the outcomes of a commitment made by EnviroWaste to support Council with educating our community.

"Education is a crucial step if we want to achieve our vision where waste minimisation and resource recovery are an integral part of our lifestyle and economy in Hamilton.

"Tamariki (children) play a massive part in this as they find their feet out in the community. That’s why it’s important that we provide facilities and resources like the education room to help promote positive behaviour change," said O’Leary.

Attendees were given a first look at some of the room’s key features that centre around the waste hierarchy (reduce, reuse and recycle) and Hamilton’s Waste Management and Minimisation Plan from which the new kerbside service came from.

A large window overlooking the machine that sorts through all of Hamilton’s kerbside mixed recycling is one of several eye-catching displays in the room set up to help tell the story.

"My favourite feature is the large wall decal that highlights Council’s goals and vision for waste minimisation - straight from our Waste Management and Minimisation Plan. It’s an easy way for kids and adults to understand what we’re trying to achieve, and how we plan on doing it," said O’Leary.

Infrastructure Operations General Manager Eeva-Liisa Wright is excited to see the room being used to educate young Hamiltonians.

"A big thank you goes out to Council staff and EnviroWaste who have worked really hard to pull the education room together. It is a vision we’ve had for a long time. Once we get this right, we’ll then start seeing a change for future generations," said Wright.

Council staff are putting together an education plan for school groups. We will let you know when we’re ready to start receiving expressions of interest and how you can sign your class or group up to come and check it out.

In the meantime, if you have questions about rubbish or recycling or waste minimisation, visit fightthelandfill.co.nz