Plan for the future of Taumarunui workshop - Council

Tuesday, 1 June, 2021 - 10:31

Council is hoping for a large turnout from a wide cross-section of the community at its 'Plan for the Future of Taumarunui' workshop on Tuesday next week.

Starting at 5.30pm in the Council Chambers on Huia St the workshop aims to develop a wide ranging strategy for Taumarunui's future development.

Mayor Don Cameron said that while Taumarunui residents have been strong supporters of earlier township revitalisation projects this strategy was about taking a 'wider view' of Taumarunui's needs and direction.

"We want to build on the work done so far while bringing together current initiatives to develop a strategy for Taumarunui's future development including the town centre, housing needs, commercial zones, recreational and cultural areas amongst other things," he said.

"For the Plan to successfully capture these things we need to understand what the community values, wants protected, and thinks about where, and how, Taumarunui should grow.

We need the input from as wide a cross-section of the people as possible including business and the wider community.

The greater diversity of people that come to the workshop and have their say the better outcome we are going to get.

So please come and share your thoughts and ideas on Taumarunui and where and how it should develop.

Your views and opinions will help shape the ‘Plan for the Future of Taumarunui’ which in turn will help inform future planning and funding decisions in Taumarunui.

Don’t miss this opportunity to influence the strategy for Taumarunui’s future development and help the township thrive and be the sort of place you want to live.

If you cannot make it to the workshop please follow along via the live stream on Council's Facebook page."