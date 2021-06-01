Retailers and public to meet City Streets Upgrade team - Council

Tuesday, 1 June, 2021 - 11:03

Invercargill City Council has appointed Downer as the preferred construction contractor to carry out the City Centre Streets Upgrade - Don and Esk.

The Downer team will join Council staff and urban design team Isthmus at a drop-in session in the city next week to talk about the work plan and hear from those who will be most affected by construction.

Council Infrastructure Group Manager Erin Moogan said it was great to have a contractor in place with a good track record of delivering large construction projects similar to this throughout New Zealand.

"We are very conscious that we’ll be working at pace to get the street upgrades completed in time for the opening of the new Langlands Hotel and Invercargill Central Limited. We’re also aware that we’ll be working directly outside city businesses and we’ll need to close streets or have traffic management in place at various times to enable work to proceed quickly," Ms Moogan said.

Work on the streets upgrade is set to start in August in Don Street, immediately following essential repairs to underground infrastructure that are being carried out now. The Invercargill City Centre Streets Upgrade is creating a more attractive city centre that makes people want to visit and spend time in the heart of Southland. Streets, footpaths and public space upgrades will provide spaces for people, create connections into the new developments that make sense of the city centre and give people a reason to stay awhile.

"Key to the success of the project will be how we keep everyone informed about, and involved in, what we’re doing. Downer completely understands the importance of getting to know the surrounding retailers and is keen to start talking straight away," Ms Moogan said.

The Downer team will be in town later this week to start talking to retailers and establishing their needs during the construction phase. The entire project team will be available next week at a city drop-in session to talk in more detail about the work and hear from the community.

Downer South Island Operations General Manager Gareth Husband said the organisation was delighted to be selected as the preferred contractor.