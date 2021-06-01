ECE teachers to deliver Select Committee oral submission on pay parity

Tuesday, 1 June, 2021 - 11:01

What ECE teachers presenting to Select Committee on pay parity

When 10.30am, Wednesday 2 June 2021

Where Select Committee Room 4, Parliament Buildings

ECE teacher members of education union NZEI Te Riu Roa will address the Education and Workforce Select Committee in an oral submission tomorrow, as the Committee considers legislative amendments to enable pay parity for ECE teachers to be progressed.

NZEI Te Riu Roa encourages media to attend in person: presenting teachers will be available for interview following their submission.

ECE teachers will share their personal accounts of how the Education and Training (Grants-Budget Measures) Amendment Bill would impact teachers and quality learning for children if made law. They will be accompanied by union President Liam Rutherford.

The union's submission supports the purpose of the Bill - to deliver steps toward ECE teacher pay parity with kindergarten and primary school teachers - but argues the Bill misses a key opportunity to deliver pay parity fully, and more quickly. This is critical if a severe teacher shortage is to be addressed and quality for children improved.

Read the full NZEI Te Riu Roa submission here.

The full group presenting to Select Committee will be:

Liam Rutherford (President | Te Manukura, NZEI Te Riu Roa)

Moana Rangi, ECE Teacher, Southern Cross Campus Preschool, Mangere

Chloe Lundie-Hodge, ECE Teacher, Hill Street Early Childhood Centre, Wellington

Megan White, Head Teacher, Capital Kids Co-operative, Wellington

Hannah Pilcher, ECE Teacher, Capital Kids Cooperative, Wellington