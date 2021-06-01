Evaluation of 2020 digital exams - NZQA

Tuesday, 1 June, 2021 - 12:35

The evaluation included analysis of a post-exam survey, whose results are being used to action areas for the programme, in collaboration with schools and the education sector.

Overall, students continue to be very positive about completing exams online, with 97% of survey respondents reporting a positive experience and 94% saying it was easy to find their way through the digital exam.

See the summary of student and school statistics (PDF, 12MB).

NZQA Deputy Chief Executive Assessment (including Digital Assessment Transformation), Andrea Gray, said she was delighted to see the growth in participation, including MÄori and Pacific students, and that 86 of the schools were new to NCEA Online.

"We had good participation in the survey with a 24% response rate, which is useful in helping identify areas for improvement and what students liked."

An analysis comparing students’ results from digital and paper formats found there was no evidence of any difference between the two. Read more about this here.

Key statistics and findings include:

