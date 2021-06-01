Northland farmers urged to support lifetime animal traceability - OSPRI

Tuesday, 1 June, 2021 - 12:57

Animal disease management agency OSPRI is reminding Northland farmers and lifestylers to register their new-borns in the NAIT online system.

"Tagging your calves is only half the job. It is vital that you also register them before their first off-farm movement," says Kevin Forward, OSPRI Head of Traceability.

If you use an information provider (LIC, Farm IQ or CRV Ambreed), OSPRI advises you check with them to ensure you are meeting your NAIT obligations.

"When tagged calves are not registered in NAIT, this compromises our ability to trace animals in a livestock disease outbreak such as M bovis putting your industry and livelihood at risk," says Kevin.

The management and movement of calves is especially important with an estimated 1. 5 million calves reared annually in New Zealand.

If selling calves, the farmer must record a sending movement in the NAIT online system, likewise, if you’re buying calves remember to record and confirm the movement within 48 hours.

"For traceability, we need to know where your calves are going and it’s in every farmer’s interest to enquire about the calves, they are trading and to ensure they exchange an animal status declaration (ASD) form at the point of sale.

"This type of information is invaluable for building lifetime animal traceability, which is the cornerstone of NAIT," says Kevin.

Saleyards can record movements on behalf of farmers if the calves are tagged and registered beforehand.

Lifestyle farmers who rear calves are not exempt and must tag and register their calves even if they have only one on their property.

"It’s important lifestylers have tagged and registered their calves in NAIT. If you’re bringing them onto your property, check they have been tagged and registered in NAIT and the movement is recorded in NAIT. This is vital for tracing purposes in the event of a biosecurity incursion and supports disease management," says Kevin.

Calving checklist