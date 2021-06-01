Prehistoric Ocean Predators - a new family exhibition at Auckland Museum

Tuesday, 1 June, 2021 - 17:02

Millions of years ago while dinosaurs ruled the land, giant reptiles over 20 metres long hunted the depths of the sea - and they’re coming back to life this June at Auckland Museum.

Opening to the public on Wednesday 7 July Sea Monsters brings together never-before-seen fossils from millions of years ago, life-sized casts from gigantic specimens - including a 13-metre long Elasmosaurus and 9-metre Prognathodon.

The record-breaking exhibition from the Australian National Maritime Museum boasts more than 70 displays featuring incredible specimens such as a huge 1.4-metre Kronosaurus jaw, an ichthyosaur giving birth, and a 5-metre-long fish that died after swallowing another fish whole.

Sea Monsters is an awe-inspiring exhibition with immersive multimedia and interactives to raise these ancient monsters of the deep from the dead. Specimens and models introduce how the three main types of ancient reptiles returned to the sea from the land and evolved into awesome marine predators, while interactives and multimedia explore how they adapted and lived in the prehistoric marine environment.

Dr Gaimster says, "We are excited to bring Sea Monsters to Aotearoa so more people can experience the wonders of prehistoric aquatic life. We’re committed to showcasing world-class touring exhibitions in our Special Exhibition suite in order to bring the world to Auckland. Sea Monsters has something for everyone, from young kids to expert scientists."

Creative Producer of interactive exhibitions for the Australian National Maritime Museum Em Blamey says, "Sea Monsters is a mix of real fossils, huge skeletons, hands-on interactives and AV experiences. I’m so glad it has travelled to New Zealand, as some awesome sea monsters lived there and some of them are in the exhibition!"

The exhibition was created alongside one of the world’s leading sea monster experts, palaeontologist Dr Espen Knutsen, and three Australian ‘kid curators’, and has resulted in a fascinating immersive exploration of the prehistoric seascape.

Dr Knutsen has brought together the latest science on marine reptiles, saying, "This new exhibition tells the fascinating story of these long-gone sea creatures - which have no living relatives - through the latest science and amazing fossils from Australia, New Zealand and around the world. It has been an absolute privilege to be involved in making this part of Earth's prehistoric heritage available to the general public."

Following a chronological narrative from the earliest ichthyosaurs right through to today’s ocean predators, Sea Monsters features huge cast skeletons; real fossil specimens, which are millions of years old; an immersive video projection; 12+ interactives including "Design your own Sea Monster" and "Terrible Teeth" and the latest palaeontology research and techniques.

Only slightly scary, it’s fun for the whole family - Sea Monsters comes exclusively to Auckland Museum and opens on Wednesday 7 July, tickets are on sale from Wednesday 16 June at Aucklandmuseum.com

Auckland Museum Membership, with three options to explore, provides unlimited free entry to all paid exhibitions, (including Sea Monsters) discounted event tickets and exclusive Member only events.

Find out more at: aucklandmuseum.com/membership