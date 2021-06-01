Toia Tainui, tapoti ki te moana!

Tuesday, 1 June, 2021 - 17:48

E pÄnuitia ana i konei te whakatuwheratanga o te rauna haumitanga o Te Pae Motuhake o NgÄ Paemanu o Tainui mÅ te tau 2021-2022. Ko tÄtahi o ngÄ kawenga Ä-ture a Te MÄtÄwai ko te tÄpae kaupapa, hÅtaka anÅ e whai ana ki te whakatinana i te Rautaki Maihi MÄori kia Å«kaipÅ anÅ te reo MÄori.

Kua tuwhera te rauna, Ä, ka kati Ä te 11:59 i te pÅ o te RÄmere te 25 o Pipiri 2021.

Kua whakatauhia ngÄ mÄtua putanga o Te TauÄkÄ« WhÄinga a Te MÄtÄwai, arÄ, ko te whakapakari i te hauora o te whÄnau; ko te whakawhiti kÅrero Ä-reanga nei; te whakawhÄnui i ngÄ wÄ, ngÄ wÄhi, me ngÄ hapori e noho ana ko te reo MÄori te reo matua; ko te reo o te hau takiwÄ; ko te tuakiri. Ko te mea nui mÅ te rauna i tÄnei tau, me whai te tono i ngÄ matua putanga e rima a Te MÄtÄwai.

He maha ngÄ putanga kei te mahere haumi i whakatakotohia e Te Pae Motuhake o NgÄ Paemanu o Tainui hei tautoko, hei whakatipu i te reo o te rohe.

E mea ana a Tiare Tepana, mema o Tainui me te hoa-toihau i Te Poari o Te MÄtÄwai, "Ko tÄ te rauna haumitanga o Tainui i tÄnei tau, he ngana ki te whakatutuki i ngÄ whÄinga e toru. Ka Å«kaipÅ te reo i ngÄ kÄinga MÄori o Tainui ka tahi. Ka rua, ka rangona te rere o te reo ki mua, ki muri i ngÄ marae o Tainui. Ka toru, ka rangona te rere o te reo i ngÄ kaupapa, i ngÄ tiriti o Tainui. Ka tutuki pai ai ngÄ rangahau me te tupuranga o te reo o ngÄ iwi, ngÄ hapÅ« me ngÄ whÄnau o Tainui mÄ te kÅrero Ä-reanga nei, te whakaÅ« takiwÄ rÅ«maki me te hanga mahere reo me ngÄ toki reo MÄori."

TÄnÄ toro mai ki te pae tukutuku a Te MÄtÄwai ki te rÄhita - kÄtahi ka whakaoti mai i te tono Ä-ipurangi hei tuku, hei whakawhÄnui; kia whiwhi rÄnei i ngÄ wawata whakarauora i te reo MÄori.

Te MÄtÄwai in partnership with Te Pae Motuhake o NgÄ Paemanu o Tainui wishes to advise the opening of the Tainui 2021-2022 Investment Round. One of the statutory functions of Te MÄtÄwai is to deliver initiatives and programmes that contribute to the implementation of the Maihi MÄori Strategy so that the MÄori Language is restored as a nurturing first language.

The investment round is now open, and it will close at 11:59pm on Friday the 25th of June 2021.

The Statement of Intent for Te MÄtÄwai 2021-2024 has just been refreshed, and so for this year’s Investment Round, Te MÄtÄwai would like all applications to align with our five strategic outcomes which focus on whÄnau wellbeing, intergenerational transmission, immersion domains, reo movements, and national identity.

The Tainui Investment plan developed by the Pae Motuhake has several outcomes to support and grow the MÄori language in the region.

Tiare Tepana, Te MÄtÄwai Co-chair and board member for Tainui says, "Tiare Tepana, Te MÄtÄwai Co-chair and board member for Tainui says, "The Tainui 2021 Investment Round aims to achieve three main goals. Firstly, to restore te reo MÄori as a nurturing first language within homes in the Tainui region. Secondly, to have the MÄori language be spoken across marae in the Tainui region. And lastly, to have the language be heard across kaupapa and streets within Tainui. To achieve this, we plan to research, develop, and promote Tainui iwi and hapÅ« dialect through intergenerational transmission, immersion domains and language planning with language champions."

Visit Te MÄtÄwai Investments at www.tematawai.maori.nz/step-1 to register, and

https://www.tematawai.maori.nz/home-english#Investment to complete an online application to deliver, receive or expand upon MÄori language revitalisation aspirations.