Toia Tainui, tapoti ki te moana!

Tuesday, 1 June, 2021 - 17:48

E pānuitia ana i konei te whakatuwheratanga o te rauna haumitanga o Te Pae Motuhake o Ngā Paemanu o Tainui mō te tau 2021-2022. Ko tētahi o ngā kawenga ā-ture a Te Mātāwai ko te tāpae kaupapa, hōtaka anō e whai ana ki te whakatinana i te Rautaki Maihi Māori kia ūkaipō anō te reo Māori.

Kua tuwhera te rauna, ā, ka kati ā te 11:59 i te pō o te Rāmere te 25 o Pipiri 2021.

Kua whakatauhia ngā mātua putanga o Te Tauākī Whāinga a Te Mātāwai, arā, ko te whakapakari i te hauora o te whānau; ko te whakawhiti kōrero ā-reanga nei; te whakawhānui i ngā wā, ngā wāhi, me ngā hapori e noho ana ko te reo Māori te reo matua; ko te reo o te hau takiwā; ko te tuakiri. Ko te mea nui mō te rauna i tēnei tau, me whai te tono i ngā matua putanga e rima a Te Mātāwai.

He maha ngā putanga kei te mahere haumi i whakatakotohia e Te Pae Motuhake o Ngā Paemanu o Tainui hei tautoko, hei whakatipu i te reo o te rohe.

E mea ana a Tiare Tepana, mema o Tainui me te hoa-toihau i Te Poari o Te Mātāwai, "Ko tā te rauna haumitanga o Tainui i tēnei tau, he ngana ki te whakatutuki i ngā whāinga e toru. Ka ūkaipō te reo i ngā kāinga Māori o Tainui ka tahi. Ka rua, ka rangona te rere o te reo ki mua, ki muri i ngā marae o Tainui. Ka toru, ka rangona te rere o te reo i ngā kaupapa, i ngā tiriti o Tainui. Ka tutuki pai ai ngā rangahau me te tupuranga o te reo o ngā iwi, ngā hapū me ngā whānau o Tainui mā te kōrero ā-reanga nei, te whakaū takiwā rūmaki me te hanga mahere reo me ngā toki reo Māori."

Tēnā toro mai ki te pae tukutuku a Te Mātāwai ki te rēhita - kātahi ka whakaoti mai i te tono ā-ipurangi hei tuku, hei whakawhānui; kia whiwhi rānei i ngā wawata whakarauora i te reo Māori.

Te Mātāwai in partnership with Te Pae Motuhake o Ngā Paemanu o Tainui wishes to advise the opening of the Tainui 2021-2022 Investment Round. One of the statutory functions of Te Mātāwai is to deliver initiatives and programmes that contribute to the implementation of the Maihi Māori Strategy so that the Māori Language is restored as a nurturing first language.

The investment round is now open, and it will close at 11:59pm on Friday the 25th of June 2021.

The Statement of Intent for Te Mātāwai 2021-2024 has just been refreshed, and so for this year’s Investment Round, Te Mātāwai would like all applications to align with our five strategic outcomes which focus on whānau wellbeing, intergenerational transmission, immersion domains, reo movements, and national identity.

The Tainui Investment plan developed by the Pae Motuhake has several outcomes to support and grow the Māori language in the region.

Tiare Tepana, Te Mātāwai Co-chair and board member for Tainui says, "Tiare Tepana, Te Mātāwai Co-chair and board member for Tainui says, "The Tainui 2021 Investment Round aims to achieve three main goals. Firstly, to restore te reo Māori as a nurturing first language within homes in the Tainui region. Secondly, to have the Māori language be spoken across marae in the Tainui region. And lastly, to have the language be heard across kaupapa and streets within Tainui. To achieve this, we plan to research, develop, and promote Tainui iwi and hapū dialect through intergenerational transmission, immersion domains and language planning with language champions."

Visit Te Mātāwai Investments at www.tematawai.maori.nz/step-1 to register, and

https://www.tematawai.maori.nz/home-english#Investment to complete an online application to deliver, receive or expand upon Māori language revitalisation aspirations.