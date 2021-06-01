Toia Tainui, tapoti ki te moana!

|
E pÄnuitia ana i konei te whakatuwheratanga o te rauna haumitanga o Te Pae Motuhake o NgÄ Paemanu o Tainui mÅ te tau 2021-2022. Ko tÄtahi o ngÄ kawenga Ä-ture a Te MÄtÄwai ko te tÄpae kaupapa, hÅtaka anÅ e whai ana ki te whakatinana i te Rautaki Maihi MÄori kia Å«kaipÅ anÅ te reo MÄori.
Kua tuwhera te rauna, Ä, ka kati Ä te 11:59 i te pÅ o te RÄmere te 25 o Pipiri 2021.
Kua whakatauhia ngÄ mÄtua putanga o Te TauÄkÄ« WhÄinga a Te MÄtÄwai, arÄ, ko te whakapakari i te hauora o te whÄnau; ko te whakawhiti kÅrero Ä-reanga nei; te whakawhÄnui i ngÄ wÄ, ngÄ wÄhi, me ngÄ hapori e noho ana ko te reo MÄori te reo matua; ko te reo o te hau takiwÄ; ko te tuakiri. Ko te mea nui mÅ te rauna i tÄnei tau, me whai te tono i ngÄ matua putanga e rima a Te MÄtÄwai.
He maha ngÄ putanga kei te mahere haumi i whakatakotohia e Te Pae Motuhake o NgÄ Paemanu o Tainui hei tautoko, hei whakatipu i te reo o te rohe.
E mea ana a Tiare Tepana, mema o Tainui me te hoa-toihau i Te Poari o Te MÄtÄwai, "Ko tÄ te rauna haumitanga o Tainui i tÄnei tau, he ngana ki te whakatutuki i ngÄ whÄinga e toru. Ka Å«kaipÅ te reo i ngÄ kÄinga MÄori o Tainui ka tahi. Ka rua, ka rangona te rere o te reo ki mua, ki muri i ngÄ marae o Tainui. Ka toru, ka rangona te rere o te reo i ngÄ kaupapa, i ngÄ tiriti o Tainui. Ka tutuki pai ai ngÄ rangahau me te tupuranga o te reo o ngÄ iwi, ngÄ hapÅ« me ngÄ whÄnau o Tainui mÄ te kÅrero Ä-reanga nei, te whakaÅ« takiwÄ rÅ«maki me te hanga mahere reo me ngÄ toki reo MÄori."
TÄnÄ toro mai ki te pae tukutuku a Te MÄtÄwai ki te rÄhita - kÄtahi ka whakaoti mai i te tono Ä-ipurangi hei tuku, hei whakawhÄnui; kia whiwhi rÄnei i ngÄ wawata whakarauora i te reo MÄori.
Te MÄtÄwai in partnership with Te Pae Motuhake o NgÄ Paemanu o Tainui wishes to advise the opening of the Tainui 2021-2022 Investment Round. One of the statutory functions of Te MÄtÄwai is to deliver initiatives and programmes that contribute to the implementation of the Maihi MÄori Strategy so that the MÄori Language is restored as a nurturing first language.
The investment round is now open, and it will close at 11:59pm on Friday the 25th of June 2021.
The Statement of Intent for Te MÄtÄwai 2021-2024 has just been refreshed, and so for this year’s Investment Round, Te MÄtÄwai would like all applications to align with our five strategic outcomes which focus on whÄnau wellbeing, intergenerational transmission, immersion domains, reo movements, and national identity.
The Tainui Investment plan developed by the Pae Motuhake has several outcomes to support and grow the MÄori language in the region.
Tiare Tepana, Te MÄtÄwai Co-chair and board member for Tainui says, "Tiare Tepana, Te MÄtÄwai Co-chair and board member for Tainui says, "The Tainui 2021 Investment Round aims to achieve three main goals. Firstly, to restore te reo MÄori as a nurturing first language within homes in the Tainui region. Secondly, to have the MÄori language be spoken across marae in the Tainui region. And lastly, to have the language be heard across kaupapa and streets within Tainui. To achieve this, we plan to research, develop, and promote Tainui iwi and hapÅ« dialect through intergenerational transmission, immersion domains and language planning with language champions."
Visit Te MÄtÄwai Investments at www.tematawai.maori.nz/step-1 to register, and
https://www.tematawai.maori.nz/home-english#Investment to complete an online application to deliver, receive or expand upon MÄori language revitalisation aspirations.
