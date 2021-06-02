Wintec implements change programme to lift outcomes for Maori and all learners

Wednesday, 2 June, 2021 - 07:30

A pÅwhiri marked a new era at Wintec recently, when recently appointed PouÄrahi MÄori - Executive Director MÄori, TeUrikore Biddle and six kaihautÅ«, MÄori leaders, were welcomed onto Te KÅpu MÄnia o Kirikiriroa Marae in Hamilton.

These appointments signal the next stage of the continued change programme at Wintec. Together they will lead TÅia Mai, a Wintec-wide initiative to drive equitable outcomes for disadvantaged learners, particularly MÄori and Pasifika, and demonstrable Te Tiriti o Waitangi partnerships.

Biddle (TÅ«hoe, NgÄti Kahungunu and NgÄti Awa) says she has had the privilege of being raised in an environment where te reo and tikanga were normalised and this is reflected in her aspirations for better outcomes for all learners.

"I am challenged and grateful to continue to lead further change through our TÅia Mai excellence framework, building equity and lifting outcomes for our tauira MÄori, Pasifika and all other learners. This is a long-term project and to achieve this, we will be casting our lens on Te Tiriti o Waitangi excellence and external engagement with iwi, hapÅ« and MÄori, while we focus on capability development and cultural competency, equity, partnership and Te Tiriti here at Wintec."

Biddle says the appointment of the six KaihautÅ« is significant and evident of Wintec’s commitment to building a community where mÄtauranga MÄori and learner success is at the centre.

KaihautÅ« is a reference to a leader. The Wintec KaihautÅ« include Waimihi Hotere, Jane Caffery, Kiri Waitai, Dion Ormsby, Te Wai Collins and Moko Tauariki.

"Our KaihautÅ« have connections to mana whenua, [local tribal groups] from across Wintec's catchment area. These leaders all bring dynamic and different strengths to our table, and along with Wintec’s MÄori Achievement team will be pivotal in embedding mÄtauranga MÄori values, knowledge, practice and delivering the TÅia Mai framework to impact on learner success and support genuine Te Tiriti partnerships," says Biddle.

Wintec Chief Executive David Christiansen says the appointment of Biddle who joined Wintec a year ago as Director, Quality and Academic is an opportunity to progress and develop the mahi already started by Hera White who retired from the PouÄrahi MÄori role after 37 years in March this year.

"TeUrikore will continue to develop the path made by Hera White who has been a powerful and subtle figure in shaping Wintec into what it is today - and what it is set to become," Christiansen says.

"We aspire to build our wider culture on a strong foundation that recognises, respects and honours the unique Te Tiriti partnerships that underpin Aotearoa New Zealand. Along with the wider education sector, we have a long way to go to truly realise this. TÅia Mai is our commitment to achieve equity for all learners."

Christiansen adds that while TÅia Mai is grounded in a te ao MÄori [MÄori world view] framework, it will create sustained and meaningful change across Wintec for all.

"We are working to lift outcomes for all learners, build a place for all our staff, better meet the needs of iwi and deliver stronger benefits to our region."

Ensuring education responds to the needs of MÄori learners is a focus for Te PÅ«kenga - New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology. In November 2020, Te PÅ«kenga launched Te Pae Tawhiti, a Te Tiriti o Waitangi excellence framework. As a subsidiary of Te PÅ«kenga, Wintec’s TÅia Mai framework aligns closely with this.

"We are here for our learners, our communities, whÄnau, hapÅ« and iwi, and we want them to succeed," Christiansen says.