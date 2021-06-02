Karamu High School sees success in Duke of Edinburgh Award

Wednesday, 2 June, 2021 - 08:19

A three-night kayaking trip in the Marlborough Sounds pushed a group of Karamu High School Duke of Edinburgh Hillary Award students physically and mentally.

But the Silver Award qualifying journey, which was delayed due to Covid-19 last year, signalled the completion of the Silver Award for the 12 students who have given up hours learning new skills and volunteering in the community. Duke of Edinburgh Hillary Award Leader Kirsty van Rijk, also Head of the Arts Faculty, says she is proud of the students for their hard work, dedication, and perseverance. For each award, students are required to do a physical activity, take up a new skill and do voluntary service in the community. They must also complete one training and two outdoor journeys per level, with an additional residential journey at the Gold level. "They have to go on a practice journey and then a qualifying trip and they have to navigate and set up camp and do everything themselves. And we assess them on how much they have learned and whether they have met the challenge, so it’s a lot of fun and they develop a lot of skills as a result."

Mrs van Rijk started facilitating the internationally renowned programme at the school in 2011, after a group of year 10 students wanted to take part. "I love doing it. It's a big commitment for everybody involved but I find it very rewarding to see them actually getting a sense of achievement and success." While Covid-19 put a "bit of a dent" in the programme, they are finally seeing students’ progress, and this year38 students are taking part across the levels.

Year 12 student Jack Arcus said spending three nights out in the wilderness with only his friends and nature was an "amazing experience" and totally worth the hours upon hours of work needed to get to silver and go on the trip.

"It's great to get away and step out of my comfort zone, away from the city, without distractions like work, school or social media. I absolutely can't wait for the gold award trip." The 16-year-old has been involved with the programme for the past three years, after hearing about from his friends. "My experience with Duke of Ed has been amazing. The hours of community volunteer work have allowed me to give back to the community, where I might not have been able to previously do. Duke of Ed has made me a better person, and I can't wait to do my gold award.

He encourages others to take part. "If anyone is on the edge of considering taking Duke of Ed or not, do it. It will change you for the better."

Fellow year 12 student Sasha Sharma says the programme has been a fulfilling experience so far. "It has taught me valuable lessons such as commitment, how to manage my time, and how to communicate with people of all ages. "It has shown me that I can push beyond my mental and physical limits which I sometimes set myself and gets me out of my comfort zone," the 16-year-old said. She is following in the footsteps of her older brother who completed all awards right through to gold during his time in high school. "He recommended it to me, and I decided that it would be a good way for me to be involved with extracurricular activities which would help me with getting out of my comfort zone, becoming more involved and potentially making new friends."

She is now in the process of completing her Silver award. "The highlight of the award definitely has to be the trips we get to go on for our practice and qualifying journeys. "I have made some of the best memories on these trips. I have learnt so much about myself, the amazing group of people that surround me and new skills that will help me in my life."

She too could not recommend the programme high enough. "I would encourage individuals who are looking for a bit of a challenge or even people who are shy to give the award a go. "It is such a great way for people between the ages of 14 and 25 to develop skills and experiences that they will use for the rest of their lives."