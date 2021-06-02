SH1 now closed at Manakau after crash

Wednesday, 2 June, 2021 - 08:20

SH1 at Manakau is now closed following the serious crash early this morning.

The crash, involving a car and a motorcycle, occurred on SH1 between Whakahoro Road and Kuku East Road about 5.35am.

Motorists are advised to delay travel as there are no diversions available.

Further information will be released when available.