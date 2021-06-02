SH1 now closed at Manakau after crash

|
[ login or create an account ]
SH1 at Manakau is now closed following the serious crash early this morning.
The crash, involving a car and a motorcycle, occurred on SH1 between Whakahoro Road and Kuku East Road about 5.35am.
Motorists are advised to delay travel as there are no diversions available.
Further information will be released when available.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice