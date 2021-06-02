Two deaths following Manakau crash

Wednesday, 2 June, 2021 - 09:15

Police can now confirm two people have died following a crash at Manakau early this morning.

The crash, involving a car and a motorcycle, occurred on SH1 between Whakahoro Road and Kuku East Road about 5.35am.

The motorcycle rider and pillion passenger died at the scene.

The road remains closed however Police are working to reopen it as soon as possible.