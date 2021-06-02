TLC's EV charging network expands - The Lines Company

Wednesday, 2 June, 2021 - 12:02

Taumarunui is the newest location to gain a The Lines Company’s (TLC) Electric Vehicle (EV) charging station.

TLC installed their latest EV fast charger on Tuesday 1 July 2021, it is located at the i-SITE visitor parking at 116 Hakiaha Street. This fast charger is the latest edition to TLC’s fleet of EV chargers at key locations across the King Country and Central Plateau delivering an essential service for EV drivers in the District and beyond. The lines business has now installed 45 EV charging units across its network region with co-funding from the government’s Low Emission Vehicles Contestable Fund, which is administrated by EECA (the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority).

TLC Chief Executive Sean Horgan says equipping TLC’s network for the increased demand from EVs, now and in the future is key. "Our focus is to expand our fleet of fast EV chargers, to build the foundation of an EV friendly network across the vast region in which we operate." "We are doing this by installing EV chargers that are accessible and within reasonable range between each other."

"This will bolster accessibility through our network, with the furthest distance between any two EV chargers on TLC’s network now being 80km", said Sean Horgan.

The new charging unit in Taumarunui is the third 50kW fast charger to be installed, the other two EV fast chargers were recently installed in Åtorohanga and Åhakune. This is the first fast charger for Taumarunui, and it will join two 7kw AC chargers previously installed by TLC. The fast chargers are designed for optimum charging over a period of 15 to 30 minutes, depending on battery level and the vehicle. This is a lot quicker than standard EV chargers that can take hours to charge. The Ministry of Transport reported in November 2020, there are currently 23,046 registered EVs on New Zealand roads, with the predictions that EVs will make up 40% of the national vehicle fleet by June 2040.

Ruapehu District Mayor Don Cameron said this is the second TLC EV fast charger for our district, they are a great addition to Taumarunui.

"We’ve seen real benefits from TLC’s fast charger at Åhakune and charging stations at National Park.

"Now with the fast charger also installed in Taumarunui it will encourage people driving EVs to stop here and shop locally while they wait for their vehicle to charge."

"It is a real positive for our community and our local economy."

TLC’s new charger at Taumarunui features the OpenLoop mobile app payment facility and is available for use.