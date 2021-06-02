Flooding and Heavy Rainfall Event: State of Emergency Declared

Wednesday, 2 June, 2021 - 18:11

Timaru District Council Civil Defence State of Emergency continues today.

Following a prolonged period of calmer weather today, water levels in the affected rivers are continuing to recede and repairs to river banks are continuing.

Safe return to flood affected properties

People returning to properties that have had any flood waters through them need to call us on 03 687 7200 before reoccupying.

This is so we can arrange rapid assessments of their properties. Water and septic systems may have been affected even if water didn’t enter the house, so it is essential people get in touch.

Council building staff will also be proactively undertaking inspection of properties in the main flood affected areas. If your property has received a notice, please contact us for advice.

Flood water should be treated as though it is unsafe and contaminated. STAY AWAY from flooded areas.

Support from Work and Income

If you have been affected by an emergency, Work and Income can help with a Civil Defence Payment for some costs. You don't need to be on a benefit to get this.

You can call them 0800 752 102. This line is open Monday to Friday 7am-6pm, and on Saturdays 8am-1pm.

A Civil Defence Payment can help with:

accommodation costs if you're evacuated and are staying in accommodation such as motels, hotels or temporary rental accommodation

loss of income because you can't work due to the flooding

emergency food, clothing and bedding if yours has been damaged or destroyed by the flooding

payment if you have evacuees staying with you in places such as a private home, marae or community centres.

More information can be found here: https://www.workandincome.govt.nz/about-work-and-income/news/2021/canterbury-floods.html

Road Network

Receding floodwater has caused major scouring and holes across our road network. Main routes between Timaru, Temuka, Geraldine (via Orari) and Pleasant Point are open. However, there is significant damage and closures on rural roads and we are advising people not to travel on these roads unless necessary as well as please not crossing any road closure signs.

Updating information on local road status here: https://www.timaru.govt.nz/maps/emergency

Routes north through Ashburton District are now available for general and goods vehicles, people should check the Ashburton District Council and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency websites for more details prior to travel.

Important Information

Residents in low lying areas near waterways should remain prepared for rising water, ensure safety of stock and be prepared to evacuate if required. If you feel unsafe, don’t wait for conditions to worsen head to your local Civil Defence Centre. In an emergency call 111.

A boil water notice remains in place for those on the Geraldine Urban Supply, Te Moana and Downlands Water Scheme users (excluding Pareora and St Andrews townships).

We have Conserve Water Notice in place for all of the Timaru District, particularly Te Moana and Peel Forest.

Normal Bin Collections in the North Zone have resumed.

Residential bins not collected on Monday will be collected next Monday.

All council sportsfields are closed until further notice.

Updates will also be made available over More FM and The Breeze radio stations. Local frequencies are More FM 97.9 Mackenzie 94.2 and Waimate 93.1. The Breeze 89.9 Mackenzie 99.8 and South Canterbury’s 100.3FM.

Further information will be provided in a later update if required.