'Ferals from Flaxmere charged for beating 4yo need to be locked up for life'

Wednesday, 2 June, 2021 - 18:37

If found guilty, the two ferals from Flaxmere charged for ‘one of the worst child abuse cases’ need to not only face the maximum prison time possible but they should not be afforded the usual weak sentence reductions from the likes of culture reports and early guilty pleas, says Darroch Ball co-leader of Sensible Sentencing Trust.

"They need to be made an example of in the face of our country’s out-of-control child abuse crisis."

"Anyone who offends against children, especially to this extent, should automatically face the most severe maximum sentences and the use of sentence reductions from the courts should be eliminated."

"Yes, we need to do more to prevent this type of horrific abuse. But equally, we need to hold these monsters to account and keep them out of our society. We need to make it clear that we will not tolerate light sentences for child abuse."

"Our country has an epidemic of child abuse, and we need to hold these feral monsters to account," says Mr Ball.

"This isn’t about prevention, rehabilitation, or cultural context - this is about justice, accountability, and keeping our communities safe."