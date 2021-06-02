Christchurch Lotto player wins $1 million

Wednesday, 2 June, 2021 - 21:53

One lucky Lotto player from Christchurch will be starting their long weekend celebrations early after winning $1 million dollars with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Countdown Ferrymead in Christchurch.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $16 million.

Strike Four was also won tonight by a player from Waikato who took home $200,000. The winning Strike ticket was sold on MyLotto.

Anyone who bought their ticket from the above store should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

New Zealand is currently at Alert Level 1. Lotto NZ counters across the country are open and will continue to follow the Government’s health and safety guidelines. For more information, please visit: https://mylotto.co.nz/covid-19.