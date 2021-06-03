Howard League calls for Corrections CEO to resign

Thursday, 3 June, 2021 - 16:00

Peter Boshier has criticised the Department of Corrections and the problems begin at the top. Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier’s criticism and concerns about the Department of Corrections is being shared by the Howard League, who are calling for the immediate resignation of Corrections chief executive Jeremy Lightfoot.

"The problems are entrenched and begin with senior management," says Wellington Barrister and Howard League spokesperson Chris Tennet.

"Mr Lightfoot has a demonstrated history of ignoring legitimate concerns brought to his attention. He refuses to be accountable and expends public funding instructing lawyers to ensure he is able to avoid that accountability," Mr Tennet says.

The Ombudsman has now publicly articulated his concerns about Corrections and management that echo those the Howard League has been trying to address with various agencies and the Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis for a long time.

"The Minister's standard response is to distance himself from the problems and claim he cannot become involved because it is an operational matter," Mr Tennet added.

Mr Lightfoot was invited to meet with the Howard League and answer concerns specifically around the ongoing issues at Auckland Regional Women's Corrections Facility but has by his silence chosen to be accountable.

The problems at ARWCF as outlined in Judge McNaughton's decision Bassett is unchanged today.

It is the Howard League's position that since his appointment Mr Lightfoot has shown himself to be completely ineffective at bringing about the change needed within Corrections, has demonstrated a determination to avoid accountability and is completely unsuitable for the role of Chief Executive.