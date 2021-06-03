Two arrested, firearms and stolen Audi recovered in Counties Manukau

Thursday, 3 June, 2021 - 15:55

Attribute to Acting Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin, Counties Manukau Police:

Police have seized two firearms and a stolen Audi and arrested two people following search warrants in Counties Manukau.

Search warrants were conducted yesterday at addresses in Pakuranga and Karaka following an investigation into a military-style semi-automatic (MSSA) firearm and the sale of methamphetamine.

As a result of searches at the addresses, two firearms including an MSSA firearm were located along with a quantity of methamphetamine.

A stolen 2012 Audi Q7 was also located inside a garage of one of the addresses.

A 32-year-old woman was arrested and charged with firearms and drug-related offences and is next due to appear in the Manukau District Court on 23/6/2021.

A 24-year-old man was arrested and charged with firearms and drug-related offences and is next scheduled to appear in the Manukau District Court on 8/6/2021.