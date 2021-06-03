Howard League demands Janis Adair resigns

Thursday, 3 June, 2021 - 15:51

Ms Adair needs to tender her resignation as Chief Corrections Inspector immediately. The Howard League is calling for the immediate resignation of the Chief Corrections Inspector Janis Adair.

The Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier has now publicly criticised aspects of the Department of Corrections and management, views the Howard League shares fully with Judge Boshier.

"The systemic problems that reoccur within Corrections are the direct result of the Corrections Inspectorate’s unwillingness to bring about any form of accountability," says Wellington Barrister and Howard League spokesperson Chris Tennet. Janis Adiar has, over a lengthy period, had numerous issues and complaints at Auckland Regional Women’s Corrections Facility brought to her personal attention but had refused to investigate them.

It is the Howard League’s position that Janis Adair is directly responsible through her inaction and total lack of independence for many of the failures at ARWCF that were identified in Judge McNaughton’s decision in R v Bassett [2020] NZDC 24454.

Just as the Ombudsman has expressed his concerns about Corrections lack of action the Howard League shares that view and suggests that nothing has changed at ARWCF, nor will it change under current management and the insipid oversight of the Corrections Inspectorate.

Ms Adair needs to tender her resignation immediately and the Minister Kelvin Davis needs to take steps to overhaul the Corrections Inspectorate.